Congress’ Rajasthan, JK units request Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president

"The Congress party is strengthening the voice of people as a strong opposition against the BJP government under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said.

Published:October 11, 2017
Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir state units of the Congress today passed separate resolutions requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president.

“The Congress party is strengthening the voice of people as a strong opposition against the BJP government under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Party workers want Rahul Gandhi to be the party president, therefore we in Rajasthan today passed a resolution for this,” state Congress president Sachin Pilot said.

Pilot exuded confidence that the party would win the Rajasthan assembly polls due next year. The two state units also passed resolutions authorising Congress president Sonia Gandhi to nominate the next state presidents, state unit members and AICC delegates.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee meeting was chaired by Rajya Sabha member Hussain Dalwai.

