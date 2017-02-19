Congress raises Naliya rape case at RMC budget meet

Amid protest demonstration by opposition Congress over Naliya rape case, the general board of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) passed the budget 2017-18 by a majority vote on Saturday. The budget meeting of the board began on a dramatic note as Congress corporators entered the meeting hall with banners showing BJP stood for “Balatkari Janata Party.” This was an apparent reference to to Naliya rape case in which some local BJP leaders have been held for allegedly gangraping a woman from Mumbai. Opposition members also wore black bandana.

Watch what else is making news:

Instead of seating on their benches, Congress corporators stood near the chair of the board, city mayor Jaiman Upadhyay. But the ruling BJP also sought to counterattack by taking potshots at Congress party and reminding it of how it’s members had been caught watching objectionable contents etc. Despite repeated requests from the mayor, Congress continued its protest.

With the Opposition not budging, BJP corporator Nitin Bhardwaj retorted that residents of Rajkot had made Congress stand up since 2005 when it was thrown out of power. Amid the din, standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel presented the budget. Leader of Opposition, Vashram Sagathiya sought to know how many projects proposed in last year’s budget had been completed and added that the percentage was only 30.