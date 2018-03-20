Congress raises issue of no-confidence motion against Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi

Rajendra Trivedi, an MLA from Raopura constituency of Vadodara, was elected as Speaker of Gujarat Assembly unanimously by both BJP and Congress. (File Photo) Rajendra Trivedi, an MLA from Raopura constituency of Vadodara, was elected as Speaker of Gujarat Assembly unanimously by both BJP and Congress. (File Photo)

Congress on Tuesday raised the issue of non-inclusion of its proposal to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Rajendra Trivedi in the Gujarat Assembly even after 14 days since it was made. Leader of the House and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he would work a way out so that the motion does not come up for discussion in the House. Congress MLAs have been complaining about the “biased approach” of the Speaker in conducting the House proceedings. The opposition party had submitted a proposal to move a no-confidence motion under the rules of the Assembly on February 28.

On Tuesday, after the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani raised a point of order and said 14 days had passed since Congress moved a proposal of a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and yet, as per rules, it was not listed in the day’s business. However, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi rejected the point of order and said as per rules of the Assembly, the proposal of no-confidence motion could be placed before the House as early as possible after the passage of 14 days. “The period of 14 days has passed on Monday. So, the secretariat has not made any mistake,” Trivedi said, adding that the proposal would be listed as per rules and the Opposition should not keep any doubt or suspicion in that regard.

Many BJP leaders, like Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel spoke on the issue. Subsequently, CM Rupani said, “The House is a dignified place and in its history, no no-confidence motion has come up for discussion before it. If the Opposition wants, we can hold a discussion on it. However, that will not reflect good on the House.” Rupani said senior leaders from both the parties should meet outside the Assembly and sort out the issue.

Trivedi, an MLA from Raopura constituency of Vadodara, was elected as Speaker of Gujarat Assembly unanimously by both BJP and Congress. However, within days of the first session of the new Assembly, which began on February 19, Congress had moved the proposal of no-confidence motion for Trivedi’s removal as Speaker.

