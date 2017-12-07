Congress suspends Mani Shankar Aiyar over ‘neech aadmi’ remark against PM Modi

Aiyar had attacked the PM for saying that the Congress tried to erase the contribution of BR Ambedkar in nation-building. (Source: ANI photo) Aiyar had attacked the PM for saying that the Congress tried to erase the contribution of BR Ambedkar in nation-building. (Source: ANI photo)

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech aadmi” comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi came back to haunt him as the party suspended him from primary leadership and also issued a show-cause notice. The development comes after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked Aiyar to apologise to the PM, saying it was not the culture of the Congress Party.

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said the action showed the party’s “Gandhian leadership” and respect for its rival. He asked whether PM Modi would dare to act similarly. “The Congress party has served a show cause notice to Mani Shankar Aiyar and suspended him from the primary membership of the party,” PTI quoted Surjewala as saying.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd