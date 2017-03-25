Gandhis return: Congress to meet soon, discussion on poll debacle on cards 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi (Source: Express Archive Photo/Anil Sharma) Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi (Source: Express Archive Photo/Anil Sharma)

WITH CONGRESS chief Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi returning after her treatment abroad, a Congress leader on Friday said that “clear structural, categorical and emphatic” issues will be discussed in the backdrop of the party’s poll debacle in the Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There were indications that organisational changes could be effected within the party amid calls for “surgery” from some leaders after the Congress’s resounding defeat in the two states, as also failure to stitch together a coalition in Goa and Manipur, where it had emerged the single largest party. A day after the election results were declared on March 13, Rahul had also said, “As far as the Congress party is concerned, we do need to make structural and organisational changes — and that is a fact.”

Asked about the possibility of organisational changes after the Gandhis’ return yesterday, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who had earlier called for a fundamental restructuring of the Congress as a whole, on Friday remarked that what he had said is “definitely in the cards”. Singhvi said: “But you do not have to put a timer switch to it like a race timer. They (Sonia and Rahul) have come back last night. I think you should be fair enough to give us all a chance to breathe…. (But) let me assure you: very, very clear structural and categorical and emphatic issues will discussed very soon.”

Singhvi, who was addressing the media at the party briefing on Friday, also said Sonia is on way to fast recovery. Sources in the party said any exercise on change, or discussions for change, will begin only after Monday, when Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend Parliament.

Rahul had left the country on March 16 — three days after the election results — to be with his mother after attending the swearing-in of Punjab’s Congress CM Amarinder Singh, amid angry calls for change in the party after the poll results. While some leaders have obliquely criticised Rahul’s style of functioning, Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh had recently said a “new Congress” needs to be built, but that can be done only by Rahul Gandhi. A section of party leaders have since renewed the pitch to elevate Rahul in the party hierarchy.

