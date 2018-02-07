Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi should answer questions, not always accuse Opposition

Congress President Rahul Gandhi outside the Parliament (Express Photo/Praveen Jain) Congress President Rahul Gandhi outside the Parliament (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Modi’s address in Parliament on Wednesday, calling it a “political speech”. Addressing the media outside Parliament, Gandhi questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the Rafale deal.

“He spoke for more than one hour but didn’t speak a word on Rafale deal, or on farmers or on employment for youth,” Gandhi said.

He also attacked the Prime Minister for criticising Congress inside the Parliament instead of talking about issues that concern people. “I think Modiji has forgotten that he is the PM now, he should answer questions and not always accuse the opposition,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that the Congress can be questioned in public meetings.

Prime Minister Modi in his address in Lok Sabha launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of breaking the country into parts.

“How can one of the leaders say India got democracy due to Pandit Nehru and Congress Party? Is this their reading of India’s history? What arrogance is this? India did not get democracy due to Pandit Nehru, as Congress wants us to believe. If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been the first PM of the country, entire Kashmir would have been ours.”

Read | Do not give lessons in democracy, PM Modi tells Congress in counter-attack in Lok Sabha

“For decades, one party devoted all their energies to serving one family. The interests of the nation were looked over just for the interests of one family. In December, did we witness an ‘election’ or coronation for the post of Congress President? One youngster raised his voice about this as well,” he said while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also condemned Modi’s address in Parliament and called it “half-truth.” “PM Modi might be a terrific orator but this speech is a farrago of misrepresentations and half-truth,” he told news agency ANI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd