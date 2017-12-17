Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president: Party celebrates with drums, havan, sweets

At AICC office as Rahul Gandhi takes over as party president in New Delhi on Saturday. (Tashi Tobgyal) At AICC office as Rahul Gandhi takes over as party president in New Delhi on Saturday. (Tashi Tobgyal)

“I cannot speak…,” Sonia Gandhi said minutes after she began her farewell address as Congress president, as crackers burst by jubilant workers outside the party’s 24-Akbar Road headquarters drowned her voice. “I have to shout. If I shout, my voice will go,” she said.

Sonia was interrupted at least four times as she began her speech. AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi took the microphone first and asked volunteers to ensure it stops. The second time, Rahul Gandhi got into the act, directing his aides and leaders to end the noise. Several party leaders, including Youth Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Brar, were seen running out to comply with the order.

As Rahul was handed over the certificate of his election as Congress president by election authority chairman Mullappally Ramachandran, workers from across the country who had come to Delhi celebrated outside. They danced to drum beats, burst crackers, distributed sweets and some even held havan for the long life of Congress leaders. Men on stilts walked the length and breadth of Akbar Road supporters in fancy costumes roamed the street. Tribal dancers in colourful attire from Madhya Pradesh and drummers and dancers from Telangana were also part of the celebrations.

Some were left disappointed as they could not enter the AICC headquarters. Former CMs Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Hemananda Biswal had to struggle to get in. In fact, Biswal could not enter until the programme got over. A Karnataka minister tried to push his way in, but remained outside while his private secretary went in.

Among those who made it, most struggled to negotiate with security personnel to allow them to reach the AICC gates as the security was afraid of the crowd sneaking through the cordon along with the invited delegates.

Senior Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram and Renuka Chowdhury struggled to enter in the nick of time around 10.30 am. While security personnel allowed the former Finance Minister, many managed to enter behind him. Other senior leaders like Mohsina Kidwai, Jaipal Reddy also struggled to get in.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda was seen struggling to get in. Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha took another route to get in.

