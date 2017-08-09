Congress: Rahul Gandhi ‘missing’ posters appear in Amethi

Rahul had last visited his Lok Sabha constituency on February 19 to address an election rally in Jagdishpur. (File Photo) Rahul had last visited his Lok Sabha constituency on February 19 to address an election rally in Jagdishpur. (File Photo)

Congress Workers in Amethi on Thursday morning woke up to posters of “missing” MP Rahul Gandhi at all major crossings and the party district office, promising “appropriate reward” for any information about the Congress vice-president. The posters, put up on behalf of “Amethi ki janta”, alleged that people are feeling “thaga (cheated)” and “apmanit (humiliated)” because of the behaviour of their MP. Displaying Rahul’s photographs, the posters begins with “Lapata… Lapata… Lapata”. It goes on to add: “Amethi ke mananiya sansad Shri Rahul Gandhi Amethi se lapata hain. Jiske karan sansad duara karaye jane wale vikas karya inke karyakal mein dhap pare hain. Inke vyavahar se aam janta dhaga veh apmanit mehsus kar rahi hai (Honorable Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi is missing from Amethi. Because of which, development works to be undertaken with his funds as an MP have come to a standstill. Common people is feeling cheated and humiliated because of his behaviour).”

Rahul had last visited his Lok Sabha constituency on February 19 to address an election rally in Jagdishpur. Recently, he had visited Lucknow to demand adequate compensation for those Amethi farmers whose land has been acquired by NHAI for a highway project. Alleging that the posters are the “handiwork of RSS and BJP to create disturbance”, Congress leaders said that while Rahul has responsibilities across the country, he has been regularly raising issues faced by the people of Amethi. The BJP, on the other hand, blamed Congress for the posters, “who are missing their leader more than us”.

“The posters have been put up in bad taste by RSS and BJP just to create disturbance… they did so by hiding in the dark of the night. Rahul Gandhi is aware of the problems and issues faced by his constituency and thus, had recently visited NHAI office in Lucknow along with farmers from Amethi,” said party district president Yogendra Mishra.

