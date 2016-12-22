Congress, Rahul Gandhi indulging in spit and run politics: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI File Photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI File Photo)

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no merit, Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said the Congress and its vice-president is indulging in spit and run politics. “He is claiming something new which is a stale story. He thought that he will make an earthquake, but he has dug a pit for Congress. When we made allegations in the coal scam the (Supreme) court found merit in it and revoked licenses, he thought that he will excite people, but nobody is excited,” Javadekar told reporters in the capital. “In fact this is bad politics and Congress is indulging in spit and run politics,” he added.

Speaking in Gujarat’s Mehsana on Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that in the records with the Income Tax, there were notings of Sahara officials’ claims that they paid Prime Minister Modi nine times between October 2013 and February 2014 and that the total amount was Rs 40 crore. He also alleged that according to documents with the IT department, the Birla Group too paid Rs. 12 crore to the Prime Minister. Seeking an independent inquiry, Gandhi said that he was raising the issue “on behalf of the country”.