Congress inciting Surat traders over GST: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani Smriti Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday alleged that though small businessmen and traders in Surat are ready to embrace GST, Congress leaders are trying to “incite” them against the BJP government in the state where polls are due next month. Addressing the media a day after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visited Surat and called demonetisation and GST “twin blows” that “broke the legs”of the textile hub, Irani said that traders and businessmen are ready to be tax compliant. She added her ministry was doing everything to solve the problem that traders were facing in shifting to the new tax regime.

Irani said, “The textile traders of Surat, whether they are big or small, are in touch with me. I have visited Surat two to three times before the elections. Yesterday in Delhi, I had a meeting with the representatives of the textile industry from across the country. One thing is clear that the textile workers are not trying to avoid taxes. They are not against the GST. They want to be tax compliant.”

Irani, who also holds the Information and Broadcasting portfolio, said the issues that the traders were facing had been conveyed to the GST council and the process for their resolution has been on for the last two-three months. She added, “I am grateful to the traders for coming here and giving the message that they want to be a part of the GST. Since the (Assembly) polls are approaching, Congress leaders are trying to incite people.”

Taking a swipe at Rahul, she said: “I was associated with Amethi in 2014 and that is when I got a chance to see what the Congress did there in the last 50 years. In a place where the Nehrus and Gandhis have been for over five decades, I thought that it would be like heaven. But even today there are insufficient schools in Amethi.” She said: “Rahulji has not been able to win in his own constituency and he has come to Gujarat with dreams of winning. His dream will never come true.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App