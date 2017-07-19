Rahul Gandhi to hold farmers’ rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing farmer rallies in all poll-bound states (Source: File Photo) Rahul Gandhi will be addressing farmer rallies in all poll-bound states (Source: File Photo)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will hold a farmers’ rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on Wednesday. Named as Kisan Aakrosh rally, the move is a part of his visit to all poll-bound states. Rajasthan is slated to go to polls next year. The rally will take place at Guru Govind Singh College Ground in Banswara.

Rahul Gandhi is expected speak on the current agrarian crisis and is also likely to raise issues pertaining to farmers’ distress and farm loan waivers. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said Congress workers, farmers and people of the state have been enthusiastic about the rally. Adding that the rally would be “historic”, he said it would act as a mirror to the “anti-farmer” BJP government in Rajasthan, which provided “only false promises and slogans”.

Congress leaders claimed that at least 61 farmers had committed suicide in Rajasthan in the last two years. Pilot also accused state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of being “silent” on the issue and not paying any compensation to the farmers.

Rahul is also scheduled to hold rallies in other BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. BJP chief Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit the state later this week.

Meanwhile on Thursday, several Bhartiya Kisan Sangh farmers launched an indefinite ‘mahapadav’ (sit-in) at eight cities in Rajasthan demanding loan waivers. “Farmers in hundreds are sitting across the state at divisional headquarters in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Sikar. We want the government to listen and do something for welfare of farmers,” BN Chaudhary, a BKS worker, told news agency IANS.

