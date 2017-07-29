‘Who’s getting benefit from Kashmir conflict? It’s the RSS, Pakistan and China’: Rahul Gandhi in Jagdalpur

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Files) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Files)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying he gives long speeches on corruption but he can’t see the corruption of the Chhattisgarh chief minister. The Congress vice-president was addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur when he referred to the state Chief Minister Raman Singh and his family’s name appearing in Panama Papers controversy. “Pak PM had to resign as his name was in Panama papers, Chhattisgarh CM & family’s name was also in it, but no action taken,” said Gandhi.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s resignation from his post of Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, “…istifa kyun diya? Kyunki unka naam Panama Papers me aaya tha. Yahan hamare mukhya mantri, unke parivar ka bhi naam aaya hai, jiske karan wahan pe resign kiye hain, Pakistan jaise jagah me, jahan kanoon nahi kaam karta hai. Magar Chhattisgarh ka CM resign nahi karega. (Nawaz Sharif resigned because his name appeared in Panama Papers. Here, the CM and his family’s names have appeared in Panama papers. People in Pak, where law doesn’t work, have resigned, but this wont happen in Chhattisgarh).

He also attacked the ruling BJP-led alliance at the Centre, saying that the after NDA came to power at the Centre, strife started in several states. He also claimed that the prevailing unrest in parts of the country under its rule was benefiting the the RSS, China and Pakistan. “When we came to power in 2004, we gradually controlled”When we came to power in 2004, we gradually controlledterrorism in J&K and it nearly came to an end. But now unrestis everywhere in the country–Srinagar, Sikkim and Bastar,”the Amethi MP alleged. “Peace has vanished from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. Who’sgetting benefit from the conflict in Kashmir? It’s the RSS,Pakistan and China,” the Congress leader alleged.

He further added: “After the NDA came to power in Delhi, conflicts started in several states. There was peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism there had nearly come to an end during the UPA rule,” he alleged. “We held talks with people from various sections… our idea was to reach out to people, provide jobs to the youth. We conducted Panchayati Raj elections,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd