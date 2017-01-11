Congress questions govt’s claim of MoUs worth Rs 85 lakh crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Tuesday.

As the Vibrant Gujarat Summit got underway in Gandhinagar, the Congress on Tuesday alleged that it was a “platform for corruption”, and questioned the BJP government’s claim that MoUs to the tune of Rs 84.55 lakh crore have been signed since the first summit in 2003.

“The Gujarat government’s Industries Commissioner’s website says that since January 1, 1983 to August 31, 2016, the progress in investment on the ground is Rs 9.51 lakh crore… Despite signing MoUs to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is sinking,” senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, adding that the GSDP growth rate of Gujarat in 2010-11 at current prices was 20.9 per cent, which has dipped to 10 per cent in 2015-16.

“So why this investment of Rs 84.55 lakh crore MoUs does not reflect in the official data… If Rs 84.55 lakh crore was invested in Gujarat, why does it not reflect in the real GSDP growth rate. This clearly rubbishes the claim of Gujarat government citing huge investments,” he added.

The Congress leader alleged that those industries signing MoUs with the state government are being given land without any auction and transparent bidding. Gohil said that land worth Rs 144.54 crore was given to a private company at a throwaway price, flouting all government norms, for constructing a sports complex.