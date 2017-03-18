Congress questions Goa Governor’s role: In House, points to ‘gross impropriety’

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh with papers at Parliament House on Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Congress MP Digvijaya Singh with papers at Parliament House on Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

ALLEGING “GROSS Constitutional impropriety” by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha during the process of government formation in the state earlier this week, the Congress staged a protest in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, but the party’s attempt to force a discussion on the issue was thwarted.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said he cannot allow an impromptu discussion on the conduct of a Governor in the absence of prior notice from the Opposition. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took up the matter during Zero Hour and mentioned an interview in a Mumbai newspaper in which Sinha was quoted as having said that she had spoken to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi before deciding to call the BJP to form the government.

“A gross Constitutional impropriety has been committed by the Governor of Goa,” Singh said. As his party colleagues got up in support, Kurien asked Singh to move a “substantive motion” for initiating a discussion. “I am not against any discussion. (MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas) Naqvi has also said that the government is ready for a discussion…. (But) you have to observe the formalities,” Kurien said. Congress members persisted, with Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma also trying to weigh in. “The Constitution does not allow the Governor to consult a serving cabinet minister about the formation of a government or appointment of chief minister,” Sharma said.

The Congress claimed that the role of the Governor had been discussed in the House several times in the past. Azad tried to reason with the Chair, saying the Congress was not discussing Sinha’s conduct but only her public utterances in which she had purportedly admitted to having spoken to Jaitley before inviting BJP to form the government. As Congress members continued to shout slogans, Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned for about 20 minutes.

