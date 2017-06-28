Cong questions BJP govt’s silence on US’ ‘Indian-administered Kashmir’ statement

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday slammed the government for remaining silent on the US’ reference to Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Indian-administered’. Calling it a ‘total compromise’ of the country’s national security and sovereignty, he questioned the BJP’s silence. “This is total compromise with India’s national security and sovereignty,” Azad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Why has the Prime Minister not protested despite being on US soil? Why is BJP silent? Is it not a total sell out of national interest?” the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha added.

His remark came two days after former finance minister P Chidambaram questioned the government on the same issue. “US’ official statement used the phrase ‘Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir’. How did India accept this?” the Congress leader had tweeted.

US’ official statement used the phrase ‘Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir’. How did India accept this? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 28, 2017

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump, the US State Department had released a statement designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’. As part of the statement, it added that the terror outfit claimed responsibility for several attacks, including an explosives attack in April 2014 in “Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.”

The issue was also highlighted by Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Twitter, who expressed shock at the wording and subsequent silence from the Modi government.

Shocking that U.S Govt order on Syed Salahuddin refers to “Indian Administered J&K”. No protest from Modi Sarkar. Complicit sell-out? 1/n pic.twitter.com/ozoc1AVtkZ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 27, 2017

(With inputs from PTI)

