Congress questioned Ram’s existence, now wants to be identified with Pandavas: BJP

Hitting back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s remark in which he equated Congress with Pandavas and BJP with Kauravas, the BJP said the party which questioned the existence of Lord Ram is now equating itself with Pandavas. The BJP also accused Rahul of making a “mockery of Hindu rituals”.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told mediapersons at BJP headquarters Sunday that the Congress president’s speech sounded like the “rhetoric of a loser”. “Look at who is deciding on the Congress to be Pandavas. A party which, in this free independent India, imposed Emergency, has been solely responsible for anti-Sikh riots after Indira Gandhi’s death. A party which was thrown out of power because they were clearly involved in about 12 lakh crores of corruption which are at various stages (of trial) in different courts. If this country is saddled with the problem in Kashmir, thanks entirely to Congress,” she said.

“And the party whose president today says that I go here and there, I go (to) mandir and masjid and everything, who questioned the very existence of Lord Shri Ram… And this party chooses to be called, label itself Pandavas. A party which questioned the fundamental existence of Shri Ram today wants to be identified with the Pandavas,” she said. “In the little episode that he (Rahul) narrated that he went to a Congress Pandit and BJP Pandit, asking the meaning of rituals, (he) chooses to make a mockery of Hindu rituals.”

Sitharaman said Congress never loses an opportunity to hit out at freedom fighters. “Because they would like to keep their family high, as the only one who got freedom for India, hit at everybody else, and Veer Savarkar tops the list always. Even if you do not appreciate it, at least do not cry down somebody who was in Andaman cell,” she said.

Sitharaman said Congress leaders mock Hindus because they have to “appease only some other sections and not the Hindus”.

On Rahul’s remarks on the press conference addressed by four Supreme Court judges, she said, “From when has the Congress become the protector of judiciary’s independence. Do we have to remind ourselves how Indira Gandhi treated the judiciary just because one verdict went against her.”

On Rahul’s promise of protection to media, she said Rajiv Gandhi brought a Press Defamation Bill in 1988 and later withdrew it because of protests.

The Defence Minister said it was astonishing that Rahul called BJP chief Amit Shah a murder accused. “He (Shah) has been cleared by a court,” she said, adding, “Who is making this charge, somebody out on bail in a criminal conspiracy of fraud in National Herald case.”

On Rahul’s remark that PM Narendra Modi shares his name with “one who carried out the biggest theft” (Nirav Modi) and “the most corrupt man in cricket” (Lalit Modi), she said, “If I have to go by the same count, the Congress president shares the name of the Father of the Nation, and is out on bail. Does that touch Mahatma Gandhi?”

Hitting out at Congress on ideology, she said, “Rahul Gandhi went to JNU to stand with separatists who raised slogans like ‘desh ke tukde karenge’. Is that your ideology?”

Sitharaman said the Congress’s plenary session had resulted in nothing. “Congress has stuck to its agenda which is to peddle fakery.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, meanwhile, told mediapersons on sidelines of Jammu Central University’s convocation, “The Congress is dancing at the outcome of the Uttar Pradesh by-polls, unmindful of the fact that its party candidates have lost the deposits. For Congress, it seems it is no longer important to win an election, because this party derives greater pleasure if BJP loses.”

