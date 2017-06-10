Congress protests Rahul Gandhi arrest, calls it illegal

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi altercating with security personnel. Image: Twitter/@INCIndia Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi altercating with security personnel. Image: Twitter/@INCIndia

A day after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was arrested in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress Delhi unit staged a demonstration at Bawana. State Congress president Ajay Maken, addressing farmers at Bawana village, said farmers in Mandsaur were protesting peacefully to seek solutions to their demands, “but police used bullets to silence their voice”.

“And when Rahul Gandhi went to meet their families to express his condolences, he was illegally arrested,” Maken said, calling it a “murder of democracy”. Maken said that while the Prime Minister is “working only for the rich”, Rahul is “waging the battle for the weaker sections of society at the ground level”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App