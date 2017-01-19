Raipur: Congress protests at RBI office over note ban; gherao bid foiled

RBI Governor Urjit Patel (File Photo) RBI Governor Urjit Patel (File Photo)

Members of opposition Congress on Wednesday held a protest near RBI’s regional office in Raipur over the issue of demonetisation and tried to gherao the building, although the bid was foiled by the police. A delegation of Congress later submitted a memorandum to the regional RBI office demanding resignation of RBI Governor on the issue.

Large number of Congress workers, led by the AICC general secretary and in-charge of Chhattisgarh B K Hariprasad, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupesh Baghel and Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo attempted to gherao the RBI’s regional office in Sundar Nagar area, but the security personnel deployed about 200 meters ahead of the office foiled their attempt.

Congress state spokesperson Gyanesh Sharma said a delegation of party leaders submitted a memorandum to the regional director of RBI’s regional office. In the memorandum, the party alleged that the common people was suffering due to the note ban.

“In the memorandum, the RBI Governor has been equally held responsible alongwith the Centre for the trouble and mismanagement being suffered by people following the decision of demonetisation, which was taken under pressure of Narendra Modi government without any prior preparation,” Sharma said.

“The Modi government and RBI Governor should reply while issuing a white paper over the queries raised by Congress on bebhalf of 125 crore people of India,” he said quoting the memorandum.

Taking the moral responsibility of the mismanagement prevailed after demonetisation, RBI governor should tender his resignation, Sharma sought.