Congress protests against Nathuram Godse’s play in Vadodara

Marathi play ‘Hey Ram Nathuram’, which is set to be staged in Vadodara on February 25, has earned the wrath of the Congress party that has submitted a memorandum demanding a ban on the play in Gujarat, which is the ‘land of Mahatma Gandhi’. The play by popular Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe, who also essays the eponymous role, is said to be based on the case against Godse after he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Contending that the play glorifies the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress party, led by city president Prashant Patel, leader of opposition Chandrakant Shrivastav, GPCC General Secretary Narendra Ravat and other leaders, held a protest demonstration at the office of the Commissioner of Police as well as the Municipal Commissioner on Thursday, demanding that the permission to the show be called off. The play is scheduled to be staged on February 25 at Gandhi Nagar Gruh in Vadodara, which will be its first and last show in Gujarat, according to the organisers.

In its memorandum to the police, the Congress said, “The play, which is to be held on February 25, portrays Mahatma Gandhiji in the wrong light. It is an insult to the entire nation and can jeopardize the peace in the city. Nathuram Godse shot dead the Father of the Nation in an attempt to not just silence him but also eliminate his ideology. Such a play is being held here to strain the peaceful environment of the city.” Referring to Godse as the ‘First Terrorist in independent India”, the memorandum stated, “The play aims to build a heroic image of Godse, at the cost of the repute of Mahatma Gandhiji. Godse was arrested for the murder of Gandhiji and was awarded a death penalty as per the provisions of law. Therefore, a play that turns a criminal into a hero should not be allowed to be staged in the city.”

The Congress party also shifted the onus of the law and order situation on the administration in case the permission was not called off. Congress Vice President Shailesh Amin said, “Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. His assassination or that of any other being cannot be justified. The play glorifies the killer of Gandhi and defames Gandhi’s contribution towards the country. This play is against the national interest and can cause communal hatred. It is the handiwork of the right-winged forces that are trying to impose Hindutva through various channels by spreading hatred among various communities.”

When contacted, organiser Vikram Manekar, who runs the famous library Vikram Vachnalaya in Vadodara, denied that the play aimed to defame Gandhiji. Manekar said, “The play is completely non-political. My organisation Vikram Vachnalaya regularly organises events related to Marathi culture and this show by Sharad Ponkshe is just another event. Ponkshe has already decided to wrap up the play it has been running for over a decade and has already staged 1,000 plays. The first play in Gujarat in Vadodara is being staged on February 25 and thereafter, the last show will open in Sangli. Therefore, the play may never return to Gujarat.” The play, written and directed by Ponkshe is based on the book, The Murder of the Mahatma by Justice G.D. Khosla, who presided over the trial as well as another book by Godse’s brother, Gopal.

Manekar said Congress leaders must watch the show before raising objections. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “The play is about the psychology of Godse at the time he killed Gandhiji. The play also shows that he was awarded a death sentence for his act. It does not make a hero out of Godse nor does it defame Gandhiji. The political protests are by those who do not know the show. We have received permission from authorities as the play is not controversial. The troupe has just returned from an overseas tour to London and US and every where the show has been housefull.”

According to Manekar, the Vadodara show is already set to run to a packed house as all the tickets have been sold. “There is no way that we will cancel the show,” he said.

