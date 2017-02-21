Budget session begins: Congress protest over Naliya gangrape case disrupts Day 1

The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday, with Opposition Congress MLAs disrupting the House proceedings over the Naliya gangrape case. They were demanding a probe into the incident by a Gujarat High Court judge.

The House was adjourned twice by Speaker Ramanlal Vora, who finally suspended most of the Congress MLAs for a day for creating ruckus.

The session started with the customary speech of Governor O P Kohli, but it was too disrupted by the Congress members, who were dressed in black. The Governor read the speech for a few minutes, but eventually stopped and left the House. The speech was declared “deemed as read” and put on record of the House.

Subsequently, when the House reconvened, the Opposition demanded a discussion on the Naliya gangrape case and also an assurance from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on forming a probe team led by a sitting judge of the High Court. The Speaker said that a notice in this regard was received and a discussion would be allowed on the issue.

However, the Congress MLAs were not satisfied and continued shouting slogans. Subsequently, many of them rushed toward the Well of the House, holding placards and raising slogans. At this juncture, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

The Congress MLAs were also protesting the Speaker’s decision to reject three of their notices under the rules of the Assembly to hold a discussion on the Naliya gangrape case, and allowing the one given by the ruling BJP.

To this, the Speaker said that as per rules, the earliest notice for a discussion (under Rule No. 116 of Assembly Rules) on the subject was allowed.

Later, when the House resumed the proceedings, similar protests by the Congress MLAs continued and the Speaker adjourned the House again for 15 minutes.

Though, even after 15 minutes, the Opposition MLAs continued disrupting the House proceedings following which they were taken out of the House by marshals. Most of them were suspended for the day.

Later, a few other Congress MLAs, including Shankersinh Vaghela and Shaktisinh Gohil, who were on their seats walked out of the House.

In the Naliya gangrape case, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by nine men, including four BJP workers, over one year at different occasions. She alleged that the accused made a video of the act and raped her on several occasions by threatening to circulate the video clip. So far, eight persons have been arrested in the case.