Shocked at Katiyar’s misogynist remarks on Priyanka, he should publically apologise: Robert Vadra

Expressing shock at BJP MP Vinay Katiyar’s disparaging remarks on wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, Robert Vadra said this exposes the shameful mindset of some of our political leaders. Katiyar courted controversy earlier today when he said there are ‘prettier campaigners’ than her. “We all need to respect women and accept them as equals instead of commoditising and objectifying them. As a society, we need to bring in a change. Vinay Katiyar should publically apologise for his remarks,” said Vadra.

Meanwhile, Congress party star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday laughed off Katiyar’s remark. Reacting to his comments, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Office issued a statement saying that it exposes Bharatiya Janata Party’s mindset. “He (Katiyar) exposes BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” said a statement from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Office.

Earlier in the day, Katiyar had told news agency ANI, saying “unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain (There are several prettier ladies than Priyanka Gandhi who are star campaigners).”

Coming down heavily on Katiyar, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP has “insulted” India’s womanhood and such conduct, behaviour and words prove BJP’s mentality. “BJP has insulted India’s womanhood. Such conduct, behaviour and words prove BJP’s mentality. Time for PM Modi and Amit Shah to apologise,” he said.

