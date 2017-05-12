Latest News
  • Congress president Sonia Gandhi recovers from food poisoning, discharged from hospital

She was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday after complaints of food poisoning.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was hospitalised for food poisoning, has been discharged on Friday, hospital authorities said. She was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last Sunday.

According to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, the grand-old party’s chief has recovered from illness. “Gandhi after recovering from food poisoning was discharged today at 7 PM. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” he said.

Last year, the 69-year-old Congress supremo had underwent a shoulder surgery in the same hospital.

