Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 4 pm on Saturday, following her recovery from stomach upset, according to ANI. She is in a stable condition and doctors have advised her complete rest, according to the hospital. Earlier on Friday, Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital after had stomach upset during her trip to Shimla.

