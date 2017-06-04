Congress president Sonia Gandhi condemns London terror strikes

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condemned the terror attacks in London. Condoling the death of innocent citizens, Gandhi prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured. Six persons were killed and 48 injured as three knife-wielding attackers unleashed a terror rampage through central London, plowing a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then running to a nearby market where they stabbed multiple people.

