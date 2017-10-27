Congress President Sonia Gandhi hospitalised after complaining of stomach upset

The 70-year old leader was on a visit to Shimla for a vacation, but was rushed back to the national capital and hospitalised after she complained of stomach upset. The 70-year old leader was on a visit to Shimla for a vacation, but was rushed back to the national capital and hospitalised after she complained of stomach upset.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Friday admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital after she complained of stomach upset. The Congress leader is currently under observation at the hospital. “Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital at 5 PM today. She has been found to be suffering from stomach upset and has been admitted for observation,” said DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital, in a statement.

The 70-year old leader was on a visit to Shimla for a vacation, but was immediately rushed back to the hospital in an air-ambulance, according to a PTI report.

A team of doctors from the hospital was deputed to bring her back from Shimla. Party sources further said that her condition was stable.

