Congress president election LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi files nomination, set to take over as party chief

Congress president election LIVE updates: The new Congress president will take over from Sonia Gandhi who has been the party's longest serving chief. She was appointed president in 1998.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 10:59 am
rahul gandhi, gujarat assembly elections 2017, guj polls, congress, rahul in gujarat,, GST, parliament, rafale deal, jay shah, indian express Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign in Gujarat. Rahul is set to take over as Congress party president today. (Express Photo/Salman Raja)
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination for the post of president of the Indian National Congress, ending speculation over when he will take complete charge of the Congress Party. The new Congress president will take over from Sonia Gandhi who has been the party’s longest serving chief. She was appointed president in 1998.

Since late last evening, several Congress state leaders have been arriving in the national capital to participate in the election to the office of party president. It is expected that over 70 sets of nominations will be filed. The nomination process will conclude at 3 pm, following which an announcement is likely to be made on the new party chief.

 

