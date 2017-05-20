Congress prepares for media blitz to counter NDA claims

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi claimed that the government has managed to create only 1.35 lakh jobs annually in the eight labour-intensive sectors. (Representational image) Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi claimed that the government has managed to create only 1.35 lakh jobs annually in the eight labour-intensive sectors. (Representational image)

As the BJP-led NDA government prepares to highlight its achievements ahead of its third anniversary on May 26, the Congress is gearing up to unleash a media blitz to counter the claims. The main opposition party is planning to hold nearly 100 press conferences in cities and towns across the country in the next one month.

On May 26, senior leaders will address press conferences in almost all the state capitals. The party has already prepared a short film titled ‘Teen saal, 30 tikadam’ as part of its campaign. The party’s plan is to attack the government’s performance on areas such as national security, job creation, price rise and agrarian crisis, and pick holes in its foreign and Kashmir policies.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi claimed that the government has managed to create only 1.35 lakh jobs annually in the eight labour-intensive sectors. He said, “In 2009-10, job creation was 8.7 lakh. It went up to 9.29 lakh in 2010-11. It was 3.5 lakh in 2011-12 and 4.21 lakh in 2013-14. It came down to 1.35 lakh in 2014-15 and remained the same in 2016-17… What are they celebrating? Are they celebrating joblessness or jobless growth?”

Singhvi said, “Bank credit growth, directly linked with business growth, which is directly linked to employment growth, was at the lowest — 5.3 per cent — in 2016-17. It is the lowest in the last 63 years….”

