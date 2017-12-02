Congress power cost number misguiding: Adani

Randeep had said Adanis sold electricity at Rs 24.67 per unit to the state, while it charged only Rs 2-3 per unit to Haryana. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File) Randeep had said Adanis sold electricity at Rs 24.67 per unit to the state, while it charged only Rs 2-3 per unit to Haryana. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File)

A day after the Congress accused the BJP government in Gujarat of buying electricity from four private firms at an exorbitant cost of Rs 62,549 crore between 2002 and 2014, Adani Power said on Friday that the figures are “factually incorrect and misguiding”.

“Adani Power offers one of the cheapest power supplies to the people of Gujarat and other states. It is reflected in the merit order, being prepared and made available on the website of Gujarat State Load Dispatch Centre. The actual average rate of power supply to Gujarat utility for the last four years has been very attractive at Rs 2.65 per unit (kwh). In past also, spokespersons from the same political party (Congress) have tried to misguide the media during elections. However, they have not been able to prove any of their charges since we, as a responsible corporate citizen, operate under the ambit of relevant legal and regulatory framework,” their statement read.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had named Adani, Essar, Tata and China Light Power as entities supplying expensive power to the state, alleging a nexus with the BJP politicians. He had said Adanis sold electricity at Rs 24.67 per unit to the state, while it charged only Rs 2-3 per unit to Haryana.

“Adani Power Limited supplies electricity to the utilities of Gujarat under long-term Power Purchase Agreements, entered through competitive bidding and duly approved by (Gujarat Electricity) Regulatory Commission. The allegations made by a political spokesperson regarding higher costs of Adani Power’s electricity supply to Gujarat’s distribution companies are factually incorrect and misguiding,” the company added.

Earlier, Tata Motors had also issued statements countering the claims made by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi regarding the loans provided by the Gujarat government to their Nano project.

Price charged by Adani in last four years (cost per unit):

2013-14: Rs 2.71

2014-15: Rs 2.64

2015-16: Rs 2.57

2016-17: Rs 2.67

