Congress poll rigged to favour Rahul Gandhi: Maharashtra party leader Shehzad Poonawalla

Shehzad Poonawalla, an office-bearer of the Maharashtra Congress who appears on television for the party, Wednesday said the process of organisational elections in the organisation is manipulated to favour Rahul Gandhi’s election as the party president.

He said dynasts were getting “overwhelming” share of election tickets and nominations to posts in the party and challenged Rahul to allow his leadership be tested through a real election.

Poonawalla told The Indian Express he would like to contest for the post of Congress president against Rahul but cannot do so since the “loyalist” PCC delegates, who form the electoral college, are handpicked by state Congress presidents who were appointed by his mother Sonia Gandhi. He also wrote to Rahul, asking him to resign as Congress vice president and contest the election.

The development surprised many Congress leaders who wondered if the outburst was orchestrated. Shehzad’s brother Tehseen is married to Rahul’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra’s sister Monicka.

In his letter to Rahul, Shehzad said a young India has a revulsion for dynastic privilege. Quoting a Congress spokesperson, who according to him, had said on television that a Gandhi would be president of the party for the next 50 years, he asked: “Is the post of president directly or indirectly reserved for ‘Gandhis’?”

He said “even if one was to contest against you, it would be the equivalent of vying for a vote from a mother who is choosing between her own less talented son and the more talented, outsider.”

He said a worker like him would have considered filing a nomination and contesting against Rahul had he resigned from the post of vice-president and contested as an ordinary member for the election of the president.

