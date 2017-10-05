Congress politician, writer Bilat Paswan Vihangam passes away

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over Bilat Paswan Vihangam’s death. (Representational image) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over Bilat Paswan Vihangam’s death. (Representational image)

Congress leader, a former state minister and litterateur Bilat Paswan Vihangam died on Thursday after a prolonged illness. The five-time Congress MLA died at his residence in Kankerbagh area, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesman HK Verma said.

Virhangam was 77. He is survived by two sons and six daughters. The politician was well known for his writings in Maithili and was awarded Padma Shri in 2005 for his contribution to literature.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over Vihangam’s death.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Vihangam was a renowned politician and a social worker and his death has created a void both in politics and society, an official release said.

Kumar also announced that Vihangam will be cremated with full state honours, it said.

Paswan was born at Machahi village in Supaul district in 1940.

Bihar Congress working president Kaukab Qadri also expressed his condolence, Verma said.

