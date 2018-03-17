Rahul Gandhi at Congress plenary session: Nation is divided, only our party can unite it

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at the 84th Plenary Session in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Praveen Jain) Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at the 84th Plenary Session in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Praveen Jain)

Hitting out at the ruling BJP for spreading hatred and dividing the nation in the name of religion and caste, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said only his party can unite the country. Addressing the Congress 84th Plenary Session in the national capital, Gandhi said, “Today, our nation is getting divided, one is made to fight against other. The Congress’ job is to keep them together. You have the strength of this Hand symbol in you.”“This is the only symbol (Congress party symbol) that can unite the nation and take it forward,” added Gandhi. Click here for LIVE UPDATES

The Congress chief also said, “They (BJP) use anger but we use love. This country belongs to everyone and whatever the Congress will do, it will be for the benefit of all.”

The crowd at the plenary session in the national capital on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia) The crowd at the plenary session in the national capital on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

He added, “The nation is tired and is looking for a way out. The Congress can only show the way ahead.”

The plenary session, which was held primarily to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was attended by Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Sonia Gandhi were also present.

Read | Eye on 2019 challenge, Congress meets for plenary session; draft resolutions finalised

During the session, the party is also likely to discuss and adopt two resolutions, one political and the other on jobs and poverty alleviation. Party leaders will also draft resolutions which will be adopted at the conclave over the next two days. The Congress Working Committee members will be picked by the party president on the concluding day of the meet. The session will ratify Rahul’s appointment as the Congress president on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd