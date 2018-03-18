Congress Plenary Session LIVE UPDATES: Manmohan Singh, Rahul to address workers on last day

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with his mother and former party President Sonia Gandhi, alongside former PM Manmohan Singh at the AICC plenary session. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Congress President Rahul Gandhi with his mother and former party President Sonia Gandhi, alongside former PM Manmohan Singh at the AICC plenary session. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

Seeking to halt the growth of the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the 84th Congress Plenary session on Sunday will see former prime minister Manmohan Singh and chief Rahul Gandhi addressing workers at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The session, which is a first since Gandhi’s elevation to the presidential post, is called ‘Change is now’ and is aimed at projecting young faces of the party at the forefront.

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, calling it “arrogant”. “The slogans of sab ka saath, sab ka vikas and na khaoonga, na khaane doonga are only dramebaazi (drama) — a trick to grab power… The Congress is fighting the tyrannical Modi government. People have begun to realise that promises made by the BJP in 2014 were hollow,” she said, adding, “There is only one priority today and that is how to make the Congress stronger. The Congress is not just a party, but an idea several years ahead of its time.”

Accusing the saffron party of dividing the nation along the lines of religion and caste, Rahul Gandhi said only his party can unite the country. “They (BJP) use anger but we use love. This country belongs to everyone and whatever the Congress will do, it will be for the benefit of all,” he said. During the conclave on Saturday, the party also passed two resolutions — one political and the other on agriculture, employment and poverty alleviation.

