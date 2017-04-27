Congress picks Ashok Gehlot as Gujarat in-charge

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo) Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo)

Months ahead of Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Congress on Wednesday appointed a new team headed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to oversee the party’s campaign. Gehlot replaced AICC general secretary Gurudas Kamat. Sources said there will be more organisational changes, including appointment of new state Congress presidents and general secretaries, in the coming days. Several state party chiefs are likely to be removed, they added.

Even in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the bitter war between Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is worrying the high command. Singh is said to be insisting on Sukhu’s replacement, who seems to be in no mood of going down without a fight. Similarly in Gujarat, a race has already begun among various leaders to emerge as the party’s CM face. Both Leader of Opposition Shankarsinh Vaghela and the party’s state unit chief Bharatsinh Solanki are said to be in the race. Last week, around three dozen MLAs, at a meeting at Vaghela’s residence, demanded that he be made the CM candidate or given a free hand in the polls, due in November. Kamat had attended that meeting, while Solanki was missing.

Following the announcement,Kamat said that during a meeting with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi last week, he had requested to be relieved from his responsibilities. “I welcome the decision to give charge of Gujarat to Ashok Gehlot….I had asked Congress Rahul Gandhi to relieve me on February 3, the day Congress candidates (for civic polls) were declared in Mumbai and again requested him on February 21, day of polling in Mumbai. I followed up my request with a letter to the Congress president after the Mumbai civic poll results. I had met Rahul Gandhi last week and discussed being relieved from all responsibilities,” said Kamat, who is incharge of Rajasthan. Gehlot’s team includes former Youth Congress chief Rajeev Satav, Maharashtra MLAs Varsha Gaikwad and Harshvardhan Sapkal and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jitu Patwari.

