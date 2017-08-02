Congress petitions EC, may approach SC if order stays

Senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, however, met EC officials and demanded that the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option be removed from use in the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls. Senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, however, met EC officials and demanded that the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option be removed from use in the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls.

Having petitioned the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, against the use of the NOTA option in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress is planning to approach the Supreme Court if the poll panel refuses to withdraw its 2014 order. The Opposition party is bracing for a tough fight in Gujarat, where the re-election bid of Ahmed Patel has turned unpredictable after the desertion of six Congress MLAs.

While Congress leaders have been linking the decision with the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, sources in the EC said the directions to use NOTA were enforced in January 2014, after the Supreme Court, in 2013, made it mandatory to have the NOTA option in EVMs. They said it has been the practice since then.

Senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, however, met EC officials and demanded that the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option be removed from use in the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls.

Sharma said after the Supreme Court order in 2013, the law had to be amended by Parliament. “You have to amend Article 80(4) of the Constitution which provides for indirect election to the Rajya Sabha by MLAs in accordance with the system of proportional representation by single transferable vote. So without changing the Constitution, how can the EC administrative order supersede the Constitution and law,” Sharma said.

The Congress said use of NOTA in the RS polls “completely militates” against the provisions of the Constitution. They told the panel that the SC judgment was in the context of general elections. They said the Supreme Court had also made it clear in the Kuldip Nayar vs Union of India (2006) that MLAs are bound to vote for the candidate put up by the political party to which they are affiliated.

“The use of NOTA in indirect elections such as the Rajya Sabha is contrary to the mandate of Article 80 (4) of the Constitution, the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 as also the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Kuldip Nayar case,” the Congress said in a memorandum.

When asked why the party was silent when the rules were made applicable by the Election Commission in January 2014 when the UPA was in power, Tewari said, “It missed the collective wisdom of Parliament”.

