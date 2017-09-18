Congress on Sardar Sarovar Dam: Election gimmick, 80% canal network incomplete

PM Narendra Modi inspecting the project on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi inspecting the project on Sunday.

AS PRIME Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam, the Congress on Sunday accused him of using the Narmada project as an election gimmick. It said the project remains incomplete even now, although the BJP has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, out of which Modi was the chief minister for 14 years.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the PM is indulging in electoral “hype, hyperbole and hoopla”. “Electoral gimmick has become the centerpiece of the BJP’s Gujarat model,” he said. The Sardar Sarovar Dam is a tangible project that would ameliorate the people’s conditions, when actually completed, he said.

“The BJP has been ruling Gujarat for the past 22 years, but not even 20 per cent of the canal network, creating minors and sub-minors, has been completed. The dam reservoir has water but it cannot reach the fields in the absence of the canal network. Truth is that the BJP and the Modi government have failed the beneficiaries,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP government had ignored the Planning Commission and the CAG’s view that there should be vertical integration in the canal network, he said farmers see water in canal but it does not reach their dry fields.

