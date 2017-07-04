Congress on India-China stand-off: ‘Govt caught napping, has failed to implement pacts’

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi

The Congress on Monday claimed that the government has been “caught napping” and has not been able to implement border accords signed with China. “I am not talking merely of destruction of a bunker here or a bunker there but this very serious eye ball to eye ball confrontation. This has been preceded by a humongous number of Chinese incursions and violations…’’ Congress spokesman Abhishek Singhvi. “In the last 45 days alone, 120 Chinese incursions which is almost at the rate of three a day… And so far this year there have been 240 incursions…”

Singhvi asked when will the government take strong corrective measures on national security for national interest with respect to border situation. He added that such a “serious stand-off” with China had not occurred in the last 55 years. Singhvi took a dig at the government for not having a full-time defence minister. “We either have a reluctant defence minister or a part-time defence minister.’’

