Congress on dynasty: PM Modi obsessed with Rahul Gandhi 

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the Assembly elections will be a fight between “vikasvaad” (development) of the BJP and “vanshvaad” (dynasty) of the Congress, the Opposition party of Monday hit back, saying Modi was “obsessed” with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi gave their lives for the cause of the nation…. No other family in the country has made so much sacrifice,” said Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki, hours after Modi’s remark at BJP’s Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan in Gandhinagar.

On BJP’s claim that not much progress was made during the Congress rule in Gujarat, Solanki reminded Modi that the school and the college in which he studied were established by Congress governments, and the dams that provide drinking and irrigation facilities were also built under the party’s rule.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the slew of populist announcements by the NDA government, tweeting: “Mausam ka haal: Chunaav se pehle Gujarat mein aaj hogi jumlon ki baarish (Weather forecast: Ahead of elections, Gujarat will today have rain of poll gimmicks).”

The Congress vice-president also tagged a report headlined “As Gujarat waits for poll date, state gets projects worth nearly Rs 12,500 crore” in his tweet.

