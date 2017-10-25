Congress on bank recapitalisation plan: Too little too late

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said non-performing assets have jumped from Rs 36,000 crore in March 2014 to Rs 8.35 lakh crore in June 2017. (File) Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said non-performing assets have jumped from Rs 36,000 crore in March 2014 to Rs 8.35 lakh crore in June 2017. (File)

Hours after the government announced a Rs 2.11 lakh crore plan to recapitalise NPA-hit public sector banks over the next two years, the Congress said the announcement was “too little too late” for the hardships faced by the economy. The opposition party called it a desperate move by the Finance Minister who is “groping in the dark” because demonetisation and GST have failed to bring in the promised Rs 4-5 lakh crore.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said non-performing assets have jumped from Rs 36,000 crore in March 2014 to Rs 8.35 lakh crore in June 2017. The decision to recapitalise banks, which has been termed big and bold by the government, has turned out to be a visionless damp squib that failed to impress either the Indian industry or the common people, he added. Arguing that the decision to recapitalise public sector banks lacked a road map or time frame, he said, “Borrowing money (Rs 1.35 lakh crore bonds plus part of Rs 76,000 crore from market) to recapitalise banks would obviously mean breaching the fiscal deficit target. This is a desperate move by a Finance Minister groping in the dark as demonetisation and GST failed to bring in the promised Rs 4/5 lakh crore.”

The Finance Minister, Surjewala claimed, “has no clue of when and how it will issue these bonds and by when the money will reach the banks. The government has utterly failed to lay down a roadmap of targeted beneficiaries such as MSMEs and the stressed agrarian sector. The BJP government has already waived loans of willful defaulters worth Rs 1.88 lakh crore in the last three years. Is the government risking taxpayers’ money for more such loan waivers without commitment to MSME and agrarian sectors?” he asked.

