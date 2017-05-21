Congress on 2 months of Yogi government: No work, only badla & badli

Randeep Singh Surjewala with party state chief Raj Babbar in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav Randeep Singh Surjewala with party state chief Raj Babbar in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav

THE CONGRESS on Saturday described the two-month-old Adityanath government as “the government of badla (vengeance) and badli (transfers)”.

Speaking to media persons at the state Congress headquarters, AICC media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said while the BJP had promised to free the people of UP from “fear and hunger”, its government appears to be working spread the same in the state.

“This government has only issued 600 warnings in its 60 days. And no work has been done. The government is only busy transferring officers,” said Surjewala, who was accompanied by state Congress president Raj Babbar and Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’.

He added Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his DGP needed to answer how an IAS officer was found mysteriously dead in the state capital. “Police personnel are not safe under this government. An official was slapped on the face. A BJP MLA misbehaved with an IPS officer in Gorakhpur. In Saharanpur, the residence of an SSP was attacked and his family members terrorised for acting in accordance with law,” he said.

Releasing a booklet that alleged that the condition of farmers has been worsening under the Modi government, Surjewala claimed the BJP government has failed to fulfil the promises it had made during election campaign.

Surjewala alleged that the Adityanath government had denied loan waiver to 1.28 crore small and marginal farmers, as only 86.68 lakh of them have bank accounts. The government has also not disclosed the amount of loan repaid by the farmers between March 31, 2016 and March 31, 2017, he said.

