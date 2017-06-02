Latest News
Congress office, vehicles damaged in Meghalaya following arrests

Police said that the Congress office was attacked in the early hours Wednesday and the main door of the building was partially burnt

By: PTI | Shillong | Published:June 2, 2017 1:31 pm
The Ri-Bhoi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC preventing assembly of five or more persons at a public place.

Days after the arrest of five student leaders, unknown people set on fire a Congress office and damaged three vehicles in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, police said today.

The Congress office was attacked in the wee hours yesterday and the main door of the building was partially burnt, they said.

A newspaper transport vehicle, a police requisition bus and another vehicle were attacked with petrol bombs in Nongmynsong and Umiam Lake areas respectively in the district last night. All three vehicles were damaged.

The Ri-Bhoi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC preventing assembly of five or more persons at a public place.

Security has also been beefed up in the state capital here with the district police bringing additional forces to guard government property and installations.

The attacks came days after five Khasi Students Union leaders were arrested for allegedly leading an arson attack at a railway construction site last month in protest against the railway project in Ri-Bhoi district.

The KSU, an influential students’ body here, has aired their opposition to the railway project fearing influx of outsiders in the tribal-dominated state.

