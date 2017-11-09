Congress observes black day, takes out rally against note ban

Congress leaders during their protest against demonetisation in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia Congress leaders during their protest against demonetisation in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

JAGRITI NEGI

AS PART of Anti-Demonetisation Day, Congress took out a huge rally on Wednesday in protest against the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes by the Centre last year. The rally was supposed to march from Sector-34 to Sector-33 where the BJP office is located but the protesters were stopped by police near the gurdwara.

The place witnessed anti-government slogans and note-ban protests for half-an-hour. Some of the protesters tries to take other routes to reach the BJP office, but they were pushed back by the police. Congress, with their mass supporters, condemned the demonetisation with sharp protests. To prevent the crowd from breaking the barricades, police used water cannons against the masses. Because of this, the rally could not move forward and they had to move back from the gurdwara. SHO Ajay Kumar said no one was injured in the water cannon attack.

“I condemn curbing the voice of democracy in such a way. These masses were marching peacefully to express their pain and anger of demonetisation. People cannot share their feedback individually and personally, so if they are rallying peacefully, what’s wrong in it? Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram have said that note ban was one of the biggest mistakes of the government,” said Pawan Bansal, a former Union minister and senior Congress leader.

“BJP do this all the time. It cannot bear protesters, it cannot tolerate criticism. The party is facing burning issues of black money, digitisation, corruption, employment, poverty and development. Three years are complete. Where is the black money? What about corruption?” added Bansal.

Roshni Sharma, a resident of Sector-48 and a mass participant at the rally, said, “I came here to protest against demonetisation, which took place a year ago. I am a housewife, my husband is a salaried person. Last year, my 10-year-old daughter was suffering from typhoid. Though we had kept Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in cash, we could not use them. We could not pay our room rent for next two months because of the withdrawal limits in banks. We had money, but we could not use it. We gathered here to make the government realise how much we suffered.”

“The Modi government has completely failed on all fronts. First, by demonetisation and then by wrong implementation of GST. They have broken the backbone of the Indian economy. Lakhs of people became jobless and there is rampant unemployment in the country,” said H S Lucky, former deputy mayor.

A former deputy mayor, Balraj Singh, said, “Demonetisation was such a cruel step taken in Indian history by the BJP government. People died in bank queues and hospitals waiting for their turn. People had money, but they could not make use of it due to unavailability or limits in banks and pockets. Even if we talk of GST, it does not seem to be a public friendly policy. It has broken the spines of all small scale industry and entrepreneurs.”

