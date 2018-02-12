Congress now “pseudo Hinduism’, says Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar . Express photo by Praveen Jain Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar . Express photo by Praveen Jain

Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits ahead of the coming Karnataka assembly polls, Union Minister and Karnataka election in charge Prakash Javadekar said Congress was earlier “pseudo secular” but are now “pseudo Hinduism.” “They are changing brands. They were earlier pseudo secularists, now they are pseudo Hinduism. People understand which is an election gimmick and which is true devotion,” the minister said. He claimed that Gandhi did not go to temples in Delhi when he was elected Congress president, which was the biggest day in his life.

“He goes to temples in Gujarat and Karnataka because there is election. So it is a vote gimmick. But people are not fools. In our country illiterate intelligence is very powerful. Robust common sense works and people understand who is a real devotee and who is an election devotee.”

He took a dig at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, saying that on the one hand its leaders are visiting temples and on the other, brought out a circular from taking and appropriating all temples, mutts, under endowment department.

The circular was later withdrawn hurriedly under public pressure, he pointed out.

Welcoming Gandhi to Karnataka on behalf of his party, the union minister said his arrival ensures BJP’s victory.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka. We welcome him because wherever he goes BJP wins. This is the track record. Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam,Maharashtra Haryana,Jharkhand, JK and recently, Gujarat. So everywhere where he does long campaign, we get benefit, so we welcome.” Alleging deterioration in law and order in Karnataka, he said 25 pro-Hindu activists and murder of two journalists give a clear picture of ‘lawlessness’ in the state.

