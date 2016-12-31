Congress’ note-ban protests actually against chopper scam probe

BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma. (File Photo) BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma. (File Photo)

Hitting back at Congress over its plan of month-long protests against demonetisation, BJP on Saturday said the protests in reality are against the VVIP chopper scam probe as it has reached the “doorsteps” its top leadership. Congress wants to pressure the Modi government into “diluting the investigation” but it will continue to have zero-tolerance against corruption, said BJP’s National Secretary Shrikant Sharma.

“Its (Congress’) planned protests against demonetisation are in fact against the VVIP chopper scam probe, which has reached the doorsteps of 10 Janpath,” he said.

Congress should rather atone for its baseless charges against the government in the last two-and-half years, Sharma said.

“It only highlights ideological bankruptcy of Congress that on the one hand it celebrates its 132nd foundation year while on the other its vice president levels untrue and baseless charges against the government everyday,” he said.

Making light of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s “earthquake” claim with his attack on the government, he said the quake happened in 2014 when people voted out UPA and elected BJP and since then many earthquakes have happened as Congress lost elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Assam, where it was in power.

People continued to reject Congress while their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only grown, the BJP leader said.

Earlier today, Congress said it will stage month-long protests till the end of January to expose the “government’s biggest scam” demonetisation, which it claimed had brought miseries to the people, damaged the economy and destroyed jobs.