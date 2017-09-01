Congress not to contest Gurgaon civic polls on party symbol

Congress has decided not to contest the September 24 Gurgaon municipal corporation election on its party symbol as per past practice. (File) Congress has decided not to contest the September 24 Gurgaon municipal corporation election on its party symbol as per past practice. (File)

The Congress has decided not to contest the September 24 Gurgaon municipal corporation election on its party symbol as per past practice. This was decided by the party at a meeting of leaders from the state with Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Kamal Nath.

“After consultation with the state leaders, Kamal Nath, General Secretary AICC (In-Charge, Haryana) has announced that the Congress party shall not be contesting the elections on symbol as per established past practice,” a party statement said. Nath alleged the state BJP government has “utterly failed” in creating and providing infrastructure, civic amenities, and law and order in the Millennium City and that the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) is principally responsible for the same.

Nath has also asked the PCC president, Congress Legislature Party leader and all state leaders to work in unison to ensure that the new MCG is constituted of people who share the Congress party’s ideology and who would truly help in transforming Gurgaon into a city with modern infrastructure and amenities. The schedule of elections to Gurgaon’s (Gurugram) municipal body has been announced and polling is to be held on September 24.

