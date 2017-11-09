Congress, NCP stage protests across state

Congress workers protest against demonetisation at Azad Maidan, Wednesday. Prashant Nadkar Congress workers protest against demonetisation at Azad Maidan, Wednesday. Prashant Nadkar

The Congress and the NCP Wednesday held statewide demonstrations against demonetisation. Top leaders of both parties led the protests, eliciting support from various non-government organisations. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Marking one year of the decision, Union ministers and chief ministers and other BJP leaders across the country hailed the policy as a big and bold step to combat corruption.

To counter the BJP’s campaign, MPCC president Ashok Chavan, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, and Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil led the party’s demonstrations against demonetisation. The NCP saw senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare and Dhananjay Munde taking to streets.

MPCC officials said protests were staged across Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Sangli and Kolhapur in Maharashtra, with the participation of local outfits representing Left organisations and NGOs. Prithviraj Chavan termed demonetisation as “a blunder that has pushed economy to the brink”.

Ajit Pawar said, “Demonetisation has affected all sections of people. The reforms have caused hardships and adversely hit the economy and increased unemployment.”

At Azad Maidan in Mumbai, opposition parties ridiculed the policy and “mourned” the death of the old high-value notes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App