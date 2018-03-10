Congress-NCP slams Budget, says ‘directionless’, ‘disappointing’

Opposition leaders protest outside the Assembly on Friday. Prashant Nadkar Opposition leaders protest outside the Assembly on Friday. Prashant Nadkar

The opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party termed the state government’s Budget for 2018-19 as “directionless” and “disappointing”. Congress legislators protested at the main gate of the state legislature and shouted slogans to express their displeasure. “It is a very disappointing Budget and has shown that the farmers, labourers, Dalits and minorities are not on the agenda of the government. It is cutting down the provisions for the social sectors continuously,” said Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly.

Dhananjay Munde, Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, said, “There is nothing new in the Budget and it has disappointed people. Even if the state government has shown a revenue deficit of Rs 15,000 crore, the deficit will go up to Rs 45,000 crore, considering the interest amount to be paid on debt. It is a serious issue and the BJP-Sena government is taking the state towards bankruptcy.”

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the Budget gives an impression that the elections are nearing. “It has made only Rs 300 crore budgetary provision for the Shivaji Memorial Project. It says that required amount will be given later on. There is nothing for farmers and no concrete decisions for reduce the unemployment,” said Pawar.

NCP leader Jayant Patil said, “The capital expenditure has shrunk. The increased deficit reflects the poor fiscal management of the government.” The government has announced huge plans but there are no specific provisions made in the budget. Former Chief Minister (Congress) Prithviraj Chavan criticised the government for creating a hype over investments and employment under Magnetic Maharashtra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App