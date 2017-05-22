Congress-NCP seeks credit for GST, then attacks it saying will fuel inflation

The special session of the state legislature on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Sunday saw the Opposition criticise the likely implications of the law, even as it praised the economic prowess of former prime minister Manmohan Singh to establish that the BJP government was merely pushing forward his brainchild.

The Congress and the NCP argued in both the Assembly and the Council that the GST Act would be detrimental for Maharashtra and fuel inflation. However, they seemed o contradict their own stance as they hailed the concept of a uniform tax.

NCP leader and former finance minister Jayant Patil said, “In July 2017, when the GST comes into force, I can bet there would be huge banners hailing Modi for his great economic vision. But I don’t remember Modi ever speaking on the GST when it was in its nascent stages. In fact, the BJP opposed it tooth and nail.”

Patil demanded constitution of a committee to study the financial implications of the GST in Maharashtra. In a barb at the BJP, he said: “The uniform tax regime is likely to have a cascading effect on small traders and the self-employed, including the “chai wala” and the “wada pav wala.” Keeping with the NCP’s efforts to position itself as the party that fights for rural interests, Patil added: “Even the nine-yard sarees (lugda) and dhoti will become expensive.”

He also wondered how the government would provide the Rs 30,500-crore loan waiver when the Act comes into force, and what adjustments would be made to accommodate the slew of incentives awarded to industries under the Make In Maharashtra and Make In India banners.

Surprisingly, unlike in the past, the BJP appeared on a backfoot, displaying no signs of protest as the Opposition leaders in freewheeling speeches made sarcastic comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with the NCP taking the lead over the Congress.

A senior BJP political manager said, “The priority of the BJP was to ensure smooth passage of the Bill. It did not want to engage in a war of words, specially when its alliance partner Shiv Sena has adopted a flip-flop policy on GST.”

Seeking to establish that the GST would hurt small traders and farmers, Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “We only hope GST does not go the demonetisation way.”

Opposition leaders also argued that there was ambiguity in revenue sharing between the state and the Centre on aspects that are Mumbai- and Maharashtra-specific, and these should have been pursued by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Ajit Pawar of the NCP said, “During demonetisation, the districts cooperative banks took a huge beating. Now, GST is going to worsen their financial health.”

A senior BJP leader told The Indian Express, “We hope chief minister intervenes and dispels the myths about the new tax that have been very forcibly argued by the opposition.”

