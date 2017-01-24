Congress, NCP protest against staging of ‘Hey Ram Nathuram’ in Nagpur

Congress and NCP workers allege that the play glorifies Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Congress and NCP workers allege that the play glorifies Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

High voltage drama was witnessed outside Vasantrao Deshpande Hall here hours before the staging of play ‘Hey Ram Nathuram’ on Sunday, when workers from Congress, NCP and Sambhaji Brigade indulged in slogan shouting and blocked auditorium entrance preventing viewers entry. Congress and NCP had earlier warned that they will not allow staging of the play claiming that Nathuram Godse, who had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was glorified in it.

Tight security was maintained out the auditorium following the threat, police said.

Congress workers led by city president Vikas Thakre gathered in front of the hall and blocked the entrance to the hall, they were joined by workers from Sambhaji Brigade, said police.

The youth wing of NCP led by Salil Deshmukh also staged agitation in the front of the auditorium and raised slogans against the play.

Some protestors, including the officer-bearers of various political parties were detained, said police.

The second show of the play that was supposed to be staged today at Sai Sabhagruh was cancelled. However, producer of the show Pramod Dhurat told PTI that the play could not be held as one of the artist was not available due to family emergency.

“There are no other reasons to cancel the show. The other cast of the play are in Nagpur,” he said.

The 50th show of the play will be held at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane on January 25 as per schedule, he said.

Earlier, on January 22 activists of Sambhaji Brigade and Shiv Sena allegedly indulged in a scuffle before the staging of the play at a theatre in Aurangabad.