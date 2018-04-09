Congress leaders seen eating ‘chole bhature’ before hunger strike, BJP calls protest a ‘farce’

“Wow our Congress leaders, they invited people to join the hunger strike, but they themselves are relishing chhole bhature at a restaurant … clearly befooling (people),”BJP’s Harish Khurana tweeted. (Photo: Harish Khurana/ Twitter) “Wow our Congress leaders, they invited people to join the hunger strike, but they themselves are relishing chhole bhature at a restaurant … clearly befooling (people),”BJP’s Harish Khurana tweeted. (Photo: Harish Khurana/ Twitter)

As Congress leaders launched a day-long hunger strike to protest atrocities against dalits and acts of communal violence across country, BJP’s Delhi unit on Monday alleged that the Congress leaders had chhole bhature at a Delhi eatery before participating in the day-long protest. BJP leader Harish Khurana tweeted an image showing Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken having food along with Amrinder Singh Lovely at a food joint whose location could not be verified.

“Wow our Congress leaders, they invited people to join the hunger strike, but they themselves are relishing chhole bhature at a restaurant … clearly befooling (people),” Khurana tweeted.

When asked about the picture that surfaced on social media, Lovely explained: “The fast was scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM and we were busy with preparation till late night yesterday. We went for breakfast at around 8 AM. So, there is nothing wrong in it.”

