Congress names Shantaram Naik as Goa chief

The Congress on Friday appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik as president of its Goa unit, replacing Luizinho Faleiro. The move comes four months after the party failed to form the government in the state despite emerging as the single largest party.

Sources said Naik’s appointment is part of an overall strategy by the Congress to attempt a regime change in Goa. Sources in the party claimed that leaders of Goa Forward and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which are part of the BJP-led government, are in touch with them. “They are unhappy and we are in constant touch with them…but nothing can be said as of now. Everything is in a fluid situation,” a senior party leader told The Indian Express.

Party leaders had been saying that Faleiro was not an acceptable face for Goa Forward.

In an attempt to test the waters, the Congress, it is learnt, has decided a field a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election to fill the seat vacated by Naik.

